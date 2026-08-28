The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) told the Supreme Court, which is considering the matter, that it has proposed a red-coloured hexagonal shape for food products having high two or more nutrient contents like saturated fat, sugar or salt.

India is back on track over the proposal for front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food and drinks, after growing public anger over the lack of strict labels to disclose high sugar, fat and salt.

According to a report by Reuters, the FSSAI in its filing on Friday said, "The warning label shall indicate the applicable declaration, such as 'HIGH FAT', 'HIGH SUGAR', 'HIGH SALT' and/or 'HIGHLY SWEETENED BEVERAGE' ... to enable consumers to readily identify products high in the specified nutrients"

It added that the mechanism will "facilitate informed food choices, particularly in relation to children and other vulnerable groups of the population."

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At present, the food and beverage producing companies are required only to list ingredients and basic nutritional information, that too on the backside of the packaging.

Earlier, it was reported that the food regulator had previously pushed for strict labelling on the front but faced pushback from the food giants, including Nestle and Coca-Cola, during a meeting in March.

Later in August, the food regulator said that it had abandoned the Europe-like colourful label warning, arguing that such labels do not account for how Indian cuisine has more intense flavours than Western food.

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The same month, the food regulator told the Supreme Court that it was "difficult" to match international standards on packaging, echoing the industry position.

Earlier this month, the top court also pulled up the Central government, highlighting the rise in obesity in India. The apex court said, "The world should know that India is very much concerned about the overall health of its citizens."

(With Reuters Inputs)