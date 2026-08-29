Naidunia Correspondent, Bhopal | All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal launched a new digital service called 'AIIMS Bhopal WhatsApp - Health Services', offering several facilities on the chat messaging app. Its public trial version was launched for the general public. From making an appointment to receiving a test report, several services will be available on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp service was launched under the direction of the executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, Lieutenant General (Dr.) Narendra Kotwal (Retd). "Through this initiative, AIIMS is leveraging a digital medium that millions of people are already familiar with. Our goal is to make essential healthcare services more accessible and convenient for patients. We want patients to be able to connect with AIIMS Bhopal simply by opening WhatsApp," said Dr Kotwal.

Its primary objective is to simplify the hospital's day-to-day services. Its most significant feature is that patients will not need to download a separate mobile app or visit multiple portals. All services will be available through WhatsApp alone. AIIMS has envisioned this as "One WhatsApp, All Health Services."

Through this service, patients will be able to see when doctors are available in which departments on WhatsApp and book appointments based on available slots. This eliminates the need to visit the hospital just for a prescription. Patients will be able to create their Abha (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) identification number or link it to hospital services. This will keep all their health records digitally secure.

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Here Are The Other Benefits:

- Patients will be able to view and download reports of lab and other diagnostic tests securely on WhatsApp.

- The summary given at the time of discharge from the hospital and the birth and death certificates issued by the hospital can also be obtained through WhatsApp.

- Information related to the outpatient department and other patient facilities will also be available on WhatsApp.

- This digital facility will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and patients will be able to access it from anywhere, at their convenience.

- AIIMS management said the initiative will reduce unnecessary crowding and long queues at the hospital, save patients time, and make services more transparent.