Once carrying weapons in the forests of Bastar, former women Naxals stepped into the spotlight in a completely different role, as they walked the ramp at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Draped in traditional handloom sarees, the women showcased confidence and pride as they received applause from the audience. Their appearance reflected their journey from the armed movement to a life of rehabilitation and reintegration into the mainstream.

WATCH:

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Former women Naxals, who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar, walked the ramp to huge applause at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after joining the mainstream. (07.08) pic.twitter.com/51mc8lEXWE — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who witnessed the women celebrating India’s handloom heritage.

Bastar’s Transformation From Conflict Zone To Development Hub

The ramp walk came amid Chhattisgarh’s efforts to highlight the transformation of Bastar, a region that was once considered the heartland of Maoist insurgency.