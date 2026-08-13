- Former women Naxals walked ramp at Raipur handloom event.
- Showcased rehabilitation and reintegration into mainstream society.
- Event highlights Bastar's transformation from conflict to development.
Once carrying weapons in the forests of Bastar, former women Naxals stepped into the spotlight in a completely different role, as they walked the ramp at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Draped in traditional handloom sarees, the women showcased confidence and pride as they received applause from the audience. Their appearance reflected their journey from the armed movement to a life of rehabilitation and reintegration into the mainstream.
WATCH:
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Former women Naxals, who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar, walked the ramp to huge applause at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after joining the mainstream. (07.08) pic.twitter.com/51mc8lEXWE— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who witnessed the women celebrating India’s handloom heritage.
Bastar’s Transformation From Conflict Zone To Development Hub
The ramp walk came amid Chhattisgarh’s efforts to highlight the transformation of Bastar, a region that was once considered the heartland of Maoist insurgency.
Earlier this week, CM Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma met Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, seeking special relaxations under central infrastructure schemes to accelerate development in Bastar.
Sai said the region had reached a historic milestone after decades of violence.
“Today, accompanied by our state’s Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, we met with the Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; officials were also present during the meeting. After 40-50 years, our Bastar region has finally become Naxal-free, and there is a great need for development there. Connectivity is crucial from a development perspective,” ANI quoted Sai.
The Road From Insurgency To Rehabilitation
For decades, Bastar remained a major challenge for India’s internal security due to Maoist activities, with the region witnessing armed clashes, attacks on security forces, landmine incidents, and disruptions to infrastructure projects.
The government has carried out several security operations and rehabilitation programmes aimed at bringing Maoist cadres back into society.
In March this year, 108 Maoist cadres associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) surrendered in Bastar under Chhattisgarh’s “Puna Margem, rehabilitation to rejuvenation” campaign. The group included 44 women cadres and members from different levels of the Maoist organisation.
‘Naxal-Free’ Bastar Push
During his visit to Bastar in May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the region as “Naxal-free” and stressed the next phase of development.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Bastar has become Naxal-free. Now, the journey from security to trust, trust to development, development to prosperity, and prosperity to fulfilment must be completed within the next five years,” Shah said.