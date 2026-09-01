Jagran State Bureau, New Delhi | Following the recent gang rape of a teenage girl on a private bus from Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi government has issued strict instructions regarding the operation of buses travelling to and from Delhi from other states. The government has instructed bus operators to ensure strict adherence to passenger safety regulations. Violations can result in fines, vehicle seizures, and suspension or cancellation of licenses and permits.

Earlier, a 16-year-old girl who boarded a bus in Greater Noida on August 4 was allegedly gang-raped by the conductor and driver and abandoned in Kashmere Gate, more than 40 km away. The two accused have been arrested. The crime, recalling the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder, took place on the night of August 4 but has come to light only now.

ALSO READ: Fight With Family, Wrong Drop In Rain: What Led To Minor Girl’s Gang-Rape Inside Delhi Bus What Delhi Transport Minister Said Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh said that passenger safety cannot be compromised, adding that every bus operating in the capital must comply with prescribed safety and operational standards. Here Are The Highlights Of The Government Order: - The Transport Department has clarified that Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) and panic button should be in working condition at all times in all buses. Additionally, buses will be required to carry fire extinguishers and first-aid kits. Buses will only be allowed to park at night in authorised, safe, and well-lit areas.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya-Like Gang-Rape In Bihar; Accused Insert Bullet, Pebble Into Victim's Private Part After Holding Husband Hostage - The instructions place special emphasis on the safety of women passengers. Bus staff must immediately inform the police in case of harassment or indecent behaviour. In such a situation, the bus must be towed to the nearest police station, police post, or PCR van. The government has clarified the responsibilities of bus staff regarding the safety of passengers, especially women and children.

- Under the directive, drivers and bus staff must behave courteously with passengers. Consuming alcohol or drugs or driving under the influence is strictly prohibited. Drivers and conductors must possess valid licenses, uniforms, and, where required, PSV badges. Verification of employees as per regulations is also mandatory before hiring.

- Buses must comply with fitness, PUCC, technical conditions, and traffic regulations. Adherence to designated bus lanes is also mandatory. The Transport Department has stated that buses will only stop at designated stops or authorised locations. Violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and related regulations will result in strict legal action.

- The government has warned bus operators that violations of safety rules will be taken seriously. Violations can result in fines, vehicle seizure, and even suspension or revocation of licenses and permits.