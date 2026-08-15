Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at the state Secretariat in Chennai, marking his first Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony as Chief Minister. In his maiden address, Vijay called for an end to caste and religious divisions, pledged to tackle corruption and stressed the need for transparent governance.

Vijay also gave a special shoutout to Gen Z, greeting them with a "Vanakkam Gen Z". "To all my Tamil relatives across the world, Gen Z friends, my Vanakkam to all", said Vijay as he delivered his address from the Fort St George premises in Chennai. Vijay paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence. #WATCH | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay says, "I salute the people of Tamil Nadu who broke caste and religion considerations, rejecting money and muscle power and gave us overwhelming support to establish the people-centric and social justice government. We are in… https://t.co/izKxpTiLNp pic.twitter.com/1rfjqOkfGd — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 "My warm Independence Day greetings to everyone. I pay my respects to each and every freedom fighter who sacrificed their lives for our independence." Speaking about social equality, Vijay said, "When people realise that they are being treated like slaves, a sense of unity emerges among them. Everyone begins to come together. Caste barriers will break down, and when caste and religious differences disappear and everyone comes together, that is true freedom."

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: Gold For Brides, Laptops For Students, Hike In Hajj Subsidy In CM Vijay's First Budget What CM Vijay Said On his government's priorities, Vijay said the administration would focus on eliminating corruption and ensuring good governance. "It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message."

"Government's revenue going to private individual has been prevented and continuous action is being taken to eliminate graft in all departments," he said, underlining his government's commitment to transparent administration. ALSO READ: 'When Will She Be Deputy CM?' AIADMK Leader Udayakumar Targets Actor Trisha Days After DMK's Udhayanidhi's Remark Actor Trisha, Vijay's father Chandrasekhar and Tamil Nadu ministers were also present at the Independence Day function. Highlighting welfare measures, Vijay said, "We are continuing the good schemes introduced by the previous government. Amma Unavagam (Amma Canteens) scheme introduced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa continues to function. The Breakfast Scheme is also continuing." He said, "It has been three months since our government came to power. In these three months, crop loans taken by farmers have been waived, and 717 TASMAC liquor shops have been closed." Vijay said the benefits of independence must extend to every citizen. "The freedom won through the sacrifices of our freedom fighters should not belong only to a few people. Everyone should enjoy true freedom as citizens. That is what we stand for." He also announced that the gold ring gift scheme (Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) for newborns in state-run hospitals would be launched on September 15, marking the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, at a cost of Rs 755.83 crore.

He added, "I, and everyone here, are servants of the people. We will defeat the forces and conspiracies working against our government." Vijay said, "I have been announcing schemes based on your expectations and the views and aspirations you have expressed." He also announced increased financial assistance for ex-servicemen and freedom fighters. "The assistance for differently-abled ex-servicemen has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. The monthly assistance for freedom fighters has been increased to Rs 23,000." The financial assistance for the wedding of daughters of ex-servicemen will be increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 25,000, with up to two daughters eligible for the benefit. Pension for freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 23,000, while family pension for their dependents will be increased to Rs 12,500, he further announced. ( With inputs from agencies )