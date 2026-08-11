The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) on Tuesday tightened packaging norms for Pan Masala under the latest amendment, excluding plastic-based or plastic-laminated packaging from the permitted/specified packaging materials list.

Published in the Gazette of India on Monday, the changes were notified through the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026.

The latest amendment modified the hitherto existing Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018 by adding pan masala as a new entry under Schedule 4.

Schedule 4 deals with the list of suggestive packaging materials. So far, Pan Masala didn't have a suggestive material.

The FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has allowed pan masala packaging in paper, paperboard, cellulose or other naturally derived materials, which are free from plastic, including but not limited to Polyethene, Polypropylene, Polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or any synthetic polymers, copolymers, or laminates.