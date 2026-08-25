- By Lakshay Chaudhary
- Tue, 25 Aug 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Ganga Yamuna Hindon Apartments in Ghaziabad severely dilapidated.
- 4,000 residents face risk from structural damage.
- Legislative Council hearing today to address repairs.
Jagran Correspondent, Ghaziabad | The dilapidated condition of the Ganga Yamuna Hindon Apartments in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns among the 4,000 residents. In the 1,298-flat society, plaster has peeled off the walls and columns of many buildings, exposing the rebar. Balconies outside the flats are crumbling and falling apart.
The rooftop above the plumbing shaft is also in poor condition. Residents fear that if repairs are not carried out in time, a major accident could occur.
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Society's Water Tank Is Dilapidated
According to Kailash Chandra Sharma, president of the Apartment Owners Association's building maintenance committee, many basic works, including building repairs, are long overdue. The society's water tanks are dilapidated and leaking.
Cable Is Likely To Fall Down
It was reported that the cable plates in the basement have weakened. There's a risk that the cables could collapse if they collapse. The basement drains are blocked, and the slabs above them have broken. The closure of water harvesting pits is also impacting rainwater drainage and groundwater conservation.
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Six Transformers Yet To Be Installed
The association alleged that the electrical infrastructure has not been adequately maintained for nearly 10 years. Twenty-four transformers were proposed for the society, but only 18 have been installed. Six transformers are pending. The electrical infrastructure has not even been handed over to the UPPCL.
The association has spent approximately Rs 10 lakh on repairing the electrical infrastructure on its own. The president stated that the association has filed a complaint with the Legislative Council's Administrative Delay Committee regarding these problems.
Key Meeting On Tuesday
The hearing on this matter will take place today, August 25, at the Legislative Council complex in Lucknow. Representatives from the Housing Development Board and the Association will present their arguments. The Association hopes that after the hearing, a deadline will be set for pending work and the dilapidated buildings will be repaired.