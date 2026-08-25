Jagran Correspondent, Ghaziabad | The dilapidated condition of the Ganga Yamuna Hindon Apartments in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns among the 4,000 residents. In the 1,298-flat society, plaster has peeled off the walls and columns of many buildings, exposing the rebar. Balconies outside the flats are crumbling and falling apart.

The rooftop above the plumbing shaft is also in poor condition. Residents fear that if repairs are not carried out in time, a major accident could occur.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Rain: Auto-Rickshaw Overturns On Waterlogged Road; Locals Rescue Trapped Passengers | WATCH

Society's Water Tank Is Dilapidated

According to Kailash Chandra Sharma, president of the Apartment Owners Association's building maintenance committee, many basic works, including building repairs, are long overdue. The society's water tanks are dilapidated and leaking.

Cable Is Likely To Fall Down

It was reported that the cable plates in the basement have weakened. There's a risk that the cables could collapse if they collapse. The basement drains are blocked, and the slabs above them have broken. The closure of water harvesting pits is also impacting rainwater drainage and groundwater conservation.