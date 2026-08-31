Jagran Correspondent, Greater Noida: At least four people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in the Jewar police station area on Sunday. The incident occurred when a truck travelling from Noida to Agra lost control, broke through a railing, and collided with a car. All four people in the car were injured in the collision.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the scene and immediately took the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.

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Truck Driver Detained; Traffic Restored

According to police, the incident occurred when an Agra-bound truck (RJ05GB5526) travelling from Noida to Agra lost control, broke through a railing, and collided with a car (DL9CBB0553).

Following the incident, police took the truck driver into custody, and further legal action is being taken against him. Officials confirmed that traffic on the Yamuna Expressway is moving smoothly, with police personnel on-site to maintain peace and order.

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Four Killed, Seven Injured As Minibus Collides Head-On With Truck In Assam

In a separate accident, four people, including a woman, were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district on Sunday evening, police said.