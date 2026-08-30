An eight-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a car in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Sunday afternoon, with police arresting the driver in connection with the incident.The accused has been identified as Meghna Rawal, a gym trainer. The incident reportedly took place between 3:30 pm and 4 pm.

According to an eyewitness who helped take the boy to the hospital, the child was standing on the side of the road and was not crossing it when the car ran over him. The eyewitness alleged that the driver did not stop immediately after the collision and continued speaking on the phone.

The witness said two people intervened and pulled the child out from underneath the car. The boy was then taken to the hospital in the same vehicle.

Maharashtra | A female driver ran over an 8-year-old child in Mumbai's Bandra area. The 8-year-old child died in this road accident. The driver took the child to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have identified the driver as Meghna Rawal and have taken her… — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

“After the accused ran over the child, she didn’t stop; she was talking on a call continuously. Two people stopped her and rescued the child from under her car. ⁠We took the child in the lady’s car to the hospital to admit him. The child was at the side of the road and wasn’t crossing it either… I am speaking on the basis of humanity; I helped the child as I was present there," the eyewitness added.

Police have started an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.