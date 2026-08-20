Haldwani Purification Row: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is reportedly upset with the senior leaders for not speaking on the purification row in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. As per media reports, the veteran leader expressed his displeasure at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier, a massive row erupted after Kharge alleged that purification rituals were performed at the site where he delivered his speech in Haldwani.

Kharge Expresses Displeasure As per the media reports, Kharge told party leaders that he was hurt that several CWC members, especially those with a noticeable social media presence, did not condemn the incident. While the veteran leader did not take anyone's name in the meeting, he openly expressed his displeasure in the key meeting of the senior leaders.

The major opposition party alleged that the rituals were performed by the people linked with the BJP and RSS, the parental ideologues of the saffron party. However, the ruling party distanced itself from the incident, further assuring a probe. ALSO READ: 'No Space For Dalits': Kharge Accuses BJP Of Peforming 'Shuddhikaran' Havan After His Haldwani Speech What Escalated The Row? Earlier on August 8, Kharge addressed the Vijay Shankhnaad rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan and cornered the BJP government over multiple issues. A row escalated after Shri Ram Sena, a right-wing group, performed a purification havan at the rally site two days later on August 10.

Kharge's Speech In Rajya Sabha Kharge also raised the issue on the last day of the recently conducted monsoon session of the parliament. While addressing the fellow parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge stated that the incident had affected him deeply.

"I do not want to turn this into a political issue. I have never told anyone that I am Dalit - protect me - nor have I begged in front of anyone. I have the strength to fight, and I do fight. But in Haldwani, the purification of the stage made me feel the sting of untouchability and humiliated me," he had said.

Gandhis Criticise Incident The incident was further criticized by several senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and senior leader KC Venugopal. ALSO READ: CWC Meet: Congress Defies Critics, Vows To Sing Only Two Stanzas Of Vande Mataram