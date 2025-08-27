The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, which had been closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides, has been reopened for small vehicles on Wednesday evening. Traffic movement resumed around 5 pm near Dawada after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) carried out urgent repair and clearance work with the help of heavy machinery as soon as the weather improved in the morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, personally inspected the restoration efforts along with NHAI officials and confirmed that the Mandi-Kullu via Kataula road has also been opened for small vehicles. However, the movement of heavy vehicles remains suspended until further safety clearance.

Authorities have urged commuters to travel only if absolutely necessary, given the fragile condition of the route. "The highway will soon be opened for heavy vehicles as well, but until then we request people to avoid unnecessary travel," said DC Devgan.

Earlier, the highway closure caused significant disruption for locals, particularly in Kullu, where teachers and daily commuters were forced to walk 3-4 km due to the breakdown in connectivity."Due to heavy rainfall, the connectivity here has broken due and National Highway has been damaged and only two-wheelers are able to pass. Due to this, we teachers have to walk nearly 3-4 Km due to which we are facing difficulties...," one of the commuter said while speaking to ANI.

On the other hand, after incessant rainfall in the region Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite with clear skies on Wednesday, authorities remain on high alert due to rising water levels and landslide-prone roads. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi. Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an Orange Alert on August 31.