- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Himachal Rains: Torrential rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh even after the weather remained largely clear on Wednesday. Following days of relentless rain in Himachal, several water bodies, including the Beas River, continued to overflow on Wednesday. Visuals from Manali showing the Beas River overflowing and submerging the Raison toll plaza have gone viral on the internet.
In a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the Beas River can be seen flowing over the road where the Raison Toll Plaza is situated. Sharing the video from Manali, the user wrote, “Beas is collecting the toll now, the river is claiming back its land. Visuals from the Raison toll near Manali, where the road is gone and the Beas now flows through the toll plaza. The sun is out today, but rains are expected to be back soon.”
Beas is collecting the toll now, the river is claiming back its land. Visuals from Raison toll near Manali where the road is gone and the Beas now flows through the toll plaza. Sun is out today but rains are expected to be back soon.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the strong currents of the Beas River swept away a multi-storey hotel and four shops in Kullu’s Manali.
Himachal Rain Havoc: Loss Of Rs 550 Crore In Last Three Days
Heavy rain has caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh, with 12 flash floods, two major landslides and one cloudburst. Several shops were washed away, buildings collapsed, highway links were cut off, and residential buildings were submerged in floodwater. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, news agency PTI reported.
State Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “significant damage, especially along the Beas River, bring an estimated loss of around ₹1,400 crore to the PWD department, including ₹550 crores from the last three days alone.”
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a rain alert for Kangra, Chamba and Mandi, forecasting ‘isolated heavy rainfall’ across the state for the next few days.
Himachal Pradesh: Weather clears in Kullu after three days of incessant rainfall.
Continuous rainfall in Kullu resulted in high water levels of the Beas River. The roads are damaged, and the connectivity along the highways is affected at National Highway 3. pic.twitter.com/74kAT087ew
Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, “There has been heavy rainfall in several districts of Himachal Pradesh. There has been a lot of destruction in Manali, Kangra and Chamba. National Highways are severely damaged... The people were evacuated. The main reason behind this is climate change and global warming. This will cause more damage in the Himalayas in the coming times.”
He also informed that the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended amid heavy rainfall. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 680 roads were closed in the state as of Tuesday evening. Of these, 343 are in Mandi and 132 in Kullu. 1,413 transformers and 420 water supply schemes were also disrupted, the SEOC added.