Himachal Rains: Torrential rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh even after the weather remained largely clear on Wednesday. Following days of relentless rain in Himachal, several water bodies, including the Beas River, continued to overflow on Wednesday. Visuals from Manali showing the Beas River overflowing and submerging the Raison toll plaza have gone viral on the internet.

In a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the Beas River can be seen flowing over the road where the Raison Toll Plaza is situated. Sharing the video from Manali, the user wrote, “Beas is collecting the toll now, the river is claiming back its land. Visuals from the Raison toll near Manali, where the road is gone and the Beas now flows through the toll plaza. The sun is out today, but rains are expected to be back soon.”

Beas is collecting the toll now, the river is claiming back its land. Visuals from Raison toll near Manali where the road is gone and the Beas now flows through the toll plaza. Sun is out today but rains are expected to be back soon. pic.twitter.com/xXgdH28o5C — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 27, 2025 In the early hours of Tuesday, the strong currents of the Beas River swept away a multi-storey hotel and four shops in Kullu’s Manali. Himachal Rain Havoc: Loss Of Rs 550 Crore In Last Three Days

Heavy rain has caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh, with 12 flash floods, two major landslides and one cloudburst. Several shops were washed away, buildings collapsed, highway links were cut off, and residential buildings were submerged in floodwater. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, news agency PTI reported.