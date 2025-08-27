Himachal Rains: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across North India, severely impacting daily life in states like Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Amid the ongoing crisis, a significant portion of the iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, was swept away by the raging Beas River.

Videos circulating online show the restaurant’s structure almost entirely destroyed, with only its entrance gate and part of a wall left standing. Sher e Punjab Hotel in Bahang of Manali! River is furious!#HimachalPradesh#HimachalFloods pic.twitter.com/xvx5R8iMIU — Navneet Sharma- नवनीत शर्मा (@nsharmajagran) August 26, 2025 The popular eatery, located just a few feet from the Beas, fell victim to the river’s swelling waters following days of relentless rainfall. On Tuesday, the water level rose further after 20,000 cusecs were released from the Largi Dam, according to PTI. Authorities have issued urgent advisories, warning residents and tourists to steer clear of riverbanks and landslide-prone areas, as intense downpours continue to lash Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

While skies cleared in Mandi today after several days of heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts for the next 48 hours, signaling more severe weather ahead. Monsoon Devastation In Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh has been bearing the brunt of a furious monsoon for over two months, marked by deadly landslides, road collapses, and widespread destruction of infrastructure and property. As of Tuesday morning, 690 roads were reported closed by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) with 320 in Mandi district and 132 in Kullu. Two major stretches of national highway have been washed away, and the Manali-Burua road has also been completely destroyed near Old Manali.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather Update: IMD’s Red Alert In Chamba, Kangra, Mandi For 2 Days; Heavy Rain Impairs Road Connectivity | Forecast The Manali-Leh highway wasn’t spared either around 200 metres of it have been washed away, leaving the route inaccessible and stranding several tourists, as per PTI. In Manali, the overflowing Beas River entered the Alu ground, while the Chandigarh–Manali highway has suffered severe damage in multiple spots.

ALSO READ: Jammu's Tawi Bridge Collapses As Vehicles Cross River Amid Heavy Rain; Scary Moment Caught On Camera Following the latest downpour, more commercial establishments were swept away, buildings collapsed, highways were severed, and homes flooded, triggering landslides and flash floods across the region. Between June 20 and August 25, at least 156 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, with 38 still missing, according to SEOC data. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported from incidents occurring since Monday night.