Jammu And Kashmir Weather : A portion of the Fourth Tawi Bridge at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu collapsed due to swelling water bodies and the rising water level of the Tawi River, caused by continuous heavy rainfall, leaving several vehicles stranded on the affected section. The National Disaster Response Force deployed boats in the GGM Science College area to rescue stranded students and multiple families in nearby parts of Jammu city.

A video of the incident circulating online shows a section of the bridge’s road giving way, trapping a moving SUV and leaving several vehicles stranded. In the footage, people can be heard shouting and urging those near the collapse to move to safety, while cars can be seen sinking under the broken bridge. In the background, the Tawi River flows rapidly, swollen by incessant rainfall in the area.

"A large number of people have been evacuated, along flooded river banks and inundated low-lying belts in Jammu and Samba districts. The figure is in hundreds," an official told PTI.

According to reports, 20 to 30 low-lying localities, along with several areas in Jammu and Samba, have been inundated by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall, which has persisted for the past 30 hours.

Talking to ANI, Kathua DC, Rajesh Sharma said, “It has been raining incessantly here for the last 36 hours. Due to this, the water level has risen in all the rivers, and they are flowing at the danger mark. As a precautionary measure, I spoke with the School Education Director yesterday and he issued an order to close schools. Our field staff are on the ground and alerting people.”

Rescue Operation In Jammu

According to officials, most of the people were rescued from Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, R.S. Pura, Nikki Tawi, Beli Charan, Gurkhanagar, Qasim Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sher-e-Kashmir University, Akhnoor, Pargwal, and the banks of the swollen Tawi River in Jammu district.