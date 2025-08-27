Buildings near Madhopur Headworks, Punjab, collapsed after the Indian Army evacuated 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians on Wednesday morning. At 6 a.m., despite intense rain and challenging flying conditions, Army helicopters airlifted the group, who had been trapped in the building since Tuesday.

According to the Indian Army, moments after the last person was rescued, the building they had been sheltering in collapsed because of the floodwaters. “The rescue reflects the Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and its ability to respond swiftly in crisis situations,” the Army said in a statement, adding that close coordination with local authorities made the evacuation possible. Pathankot has been struggling with severe waterlogging and flash floods following continuous heavy rains in nearby Jammu and Kashmir.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing a chopper nearing the building for evacuation. Another clip shows the collapsed structure, which the Army said gave way just moments after the operation.

Evacuation Centre

Authorities have identified the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises as a key evacuation centre. “Adequate arrangements for food and shelter have been put in place,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh, noting that officials are closely monitoring water levels in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir authorities.

“Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and#CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks,#Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team’s swift and fearless response ensured every life was brought to safety. At dawn today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched for a rescue mission that tested nerves, skill and determination,” Indian Army twitter post reads.

“Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots brought their helicopter down on a building that was already on the verge of collapse, a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery. Risking their own lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety. In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts. Any Mission, Any Time, Any Where,” they added.

Jammu And Kashmir Heavy Rainfall Impact

Heavy rains in parts of Jammu have caused waterlogging in several areas of neighbouring Punjab, including Pathankot. In response, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Tuesday that all schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to 30.