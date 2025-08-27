Vaishno Devi Landslide, Doda Cloud Burst Updates: The torrential rains wreaked havoc in the Jammu division for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction. At least 30 people lost their lives due to landslide in the Ardhkuwari area of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route and a cloudburst in Doda. Nine devotees died in Katra, while four in Doda. 22 devotees have also been injured due to landslide on the shrine route.

Reasi SSP Paramveer Singh said that several people have died in the landslide caused by heavy rains near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Three Devotees Swept Away After Car Fell Into Chenani Nala In Jammu Apart from this, three devotees were swept away after a car fell into Chenani Nala in Jammu. Out of the three missing devotees, two were from Dholpur in Rajasthan and one was from Agra. Due to the rain continuing since Sunday, the roads and bridges of Jammu could not bear it, and flood-like conditions were created in the city.

Landslide On Ardhkunwari Marg The landslide incident on Ardhkunwari Marg occurred when the devotees were moving ahead amidst rain near Indraprastha Bhojanalaya. Suddenly, big stones started falling from the hill, due to which many devotees got caught in the landslide. The disaster management team of the Shrine Board and the police already present on the spot started the rescue operation. The condition of about 22 injured admitted to Narayana Hospital remains critical. The Shrine Board has postponed the Yatra till 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

Heavy Destruction In Doda District Drains have overflowed due to cloudburst in Bhalesa area of Doda. Neeru Nallah is also flowing above the danger mark at many places in Bhaderwah of Doda. Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said that a girl from Amritpura area of Bhalesa has died. Two civilians have died in Bhalesa, one each in Thathri and Bhaderwah. Many buildings have been damaged in the district due to heavy rains. The main bridge connecting Doda city to Pul Doda has been closed for vehicular movement.

Records Of Rainfall Broken In Jammu On Tuesday, a record-breaking 248 mm rainfall was recorded in Jammu, which is the highest since 1926. Due to this, the situation in Jammu city remains serious, as the Tawi river is flowing near the danger mark and flood-like situation has arisen in the low-lying areas of the city.

Mobile and internet services have also been affected. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that rivers like Tawi, Basant and Chenab are flowing at warning level. Rivers are also in spate in Kashmir. Especially in Anantnag and Kulgam of South Kashmir, the water level of the Jhelum river has increased due to rain.

Train Services Cancelled In view of the danger on the Chakki Khad bridge in Majra (Dhangu) of Kangra district, adjacent to Pathankot on the Jammu-Delhi railway line, the Railway Board has stopped the movement of trains on one track. Due to damage to Jammu railway station and railway track and rail infrastructure, all trains coming and going from Jammu have also been cancelled. Passengers are asked to check the status of the train before their journey. Air service in the state has also been affected. Four out of 10 flights were cancelled on Tuesday.

Transport Services Affected In Jammu With sudden heavy rains, the road and rail connectivity of Jammu with the country was completely cut off. In view of the possibility of heavy rain on Tuesday night, the administration had also banned people from leaving their homes without any reason after 9 pm. All rivers, including Tawi, Chenab, and Ujj are flowing above the danger mark.

One lane of Bhagwatinagar bridge on Tawi river in Jammu collapsed, while movement on two other bridges on this river has been stopped as a precaution. Traffic on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway was already affected due to the collapse of the bridge near Kathua.