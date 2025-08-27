Rajasthan Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer, Bundi, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk districts, warning of light to moderate rain, lightning, and gusty winds at 20–30 kmph. Moderate rainfall is expected in the state for the next three to four days. Accordingly, schools in Tonk and Bundi districts will remain closed on August 27.

ALSO READ: Jammu Rains Cause Major Flight Delays, Over 20 Trains Affected; Check Flight Status, Advisories Here Rainfall In Different Districts According to the weather department, Bhangra in Banswara recorded the highest rainfall of 154 mm during the last 24 hours. Kotdi in Bhilwara received 53 mm, Kathumar in Alwar 89 mm, Kotkasim 35 mm, Khairthal 33 mm, and Bansur 40 mm. Kanavas in Kota recorded 39 mm, Kotputli 40 mm, Setarwada in Phalodi 85 mm, and Dhariawad in Pratapgarh 69 mm. In Udaipur, Lasadia received 23 mm and Kurabad 49 mm, while Tinwari in Jodhpur recorded 35 mm, Mania in Dholpur 68 mm, Bundi 44 mm, and Bassi in Chittorgarh 43 mm.

Flights Diverted In Udaipur Flood-like conditions in Udaipur have severely affected air and road connectivity. An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Jodhpur, unable to land due to adverse weather, was diverted to Udaipur after hovering in the air for nearly 20 minutes.

To manage the rising water levels, the gates of Fatehsagar Lake in Udaipur have been deepened. In Jhadol area, the Wakal river is flowing in full spate, submerging the Vas-Narsingpura link road bridge and cutting off access between the two villages.

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Jaisalmer, heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Ramdevra, where the wall of a local pond, along with its sails and stairs, collapsed under the impact of waterlogging. Authorities have issued strict advisories, restricting people from approaching rivers and reservoirs for safety reasons.