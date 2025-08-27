Jammu Flights Delayed: Relentless heavy rains have severely disrupted rail and air traffic in Jammu. Northern Railway cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur, and Jammu railway stations, while no flights have operated since this afternoon. Jammu Rains Halts Train Services The Northern Railways on Tuesday cancelled 22 trains halting at or departing from Jammu and Katra stations, and short-terminated 27 trains within the division. Heavy rain lashing the Jammu region has caused major rail disruptions.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the upper regions, the Chenab River is in full spate.



(Visuals from Reasi) pic.twitter.com/pqWIBz13SF — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025 “Twenty-seven trains have been short-terminated on Tuesday. This has been done in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the region,” said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northern Railway, Jammu Division. Since Monday, the Jammu region has seen its heaviest rainfall in decades, leading to flooding, landslides damaging bridges and roads, and inundated residential and agricultural areas. Jammu city recorded more than 250 mm of rainfall in less than a day, forcing many to evacuate.

Of the 22 cancelled trains, nine were from Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and one from Jammu, officials said. The rest were scheduled to arrive at Katra, Jammu, and Udhampur stations. ALSO READ: Vaishno Devi Landslide, Doda Cloudburst Updates: Death Toll Rises To 30 After Rain Fury In Jammu Region, Transport Services Affected Train services between Pathankot and Kandrori in Himachal Pradesh have also been suspended due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods at the Chakki River. Twenty-seven trains were short-terminated at Firozpur, Manda, Chak Rakhwalan, and Pathankot, though train operations continue on the Katra-Srinagar stretch.

ALSO READ: Jammu Weather: Heavy Rain Likely In Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Udhampur, Other Districts Till Aug 31 | Check IMD Forecast With traffic suspended over Jammu Division, railway authorities announced cancellation of 15 trains and short-termination of 26 trains on Wednesday. The cancelled trains include 10 from Katra (26406, 15656, 12920, 12472, 20434, 14610, 14504, 12446, 11450, 22462), one from Jammu (12266), two to Udhampur (74906, 74909), and one each to Jammu (12265) and Katra (22405), officials said.

Jammu Rains: Flight Affected Amid Continuous Downpour Due to heavy rains, SpiceJet issued a travel advisory, “Flight operations to/from Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), and Srinagar (SXR) dated 27th Aug'25 will be subject to weather clearance. Please keep a check on your flight status through http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our customer care helpline at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for any assistance.”