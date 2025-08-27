- By Priyanka Koul
Jammu Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Jammu and nearby districts, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Districts under the red alert include Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi.
An orange alert is in place for Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kupwara, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Shopian.
According to IMD’s post on X, severe convection activity with heavy rain and possible hail is ongoing over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur.
Moderate rainfall is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby areas.
IMD has also issued a yellow alert for August 28 and an orange alert for August 30 and 31. In a swift rescue effort led by the Jammu District Administration, over 3,500 residents were evacuated due to flash floods and waterlogging. The road near the fourth Tawi bridge has been washed away as waterbodies swell following incessant heavy rainfall.
Tragically, 30 people died after a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, ANI reported.
The Northern Railways on Tuesday cancelled the next day's 22 trains halting at or departing from Jammu and Katra railway stations, and short-terminated 27 trains in the division. Heavy rain lashing the Jammu region has disrupted rail traffic.