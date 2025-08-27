Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of one or two rounds of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, which may bring some relief from the heat. Cloudy skies and light rain are likely to continue daily until September 1.

IMD has predicted light rainfall or drizzle at isolated places in Delhi (Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, IGNOU, Deramandi), NCR (Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), and parts of Haryana (Nuh, Hodal) over the next two hours. 27/08/2025: 06:55 IST; Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, IGNOU, Deramandi), NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Fdib08VWa0 — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) August 27, 2025 Heavy rainfall has been continuing across Delhi-NCR for the past few days, keeping the weather pleasant. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees C, which is 2.5 degrees C below normal, while the minimum was 23.9 degrees C, also 2.5 degrees C below normal. Humidity ranged between 80 per cent and 100 per cent.