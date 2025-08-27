Chennai Power Cut August 28: Electricity supply will be interrupted in several parts of Chennai on Thursday due to maintenance activities, officials from the power department said. The shutdown will begin in the morning and supply is expected to resume before 2 PM if the work finishes ahead of schedule.

Chennai Power Cut August 28: Affected Areas

- In Tambaram, the affected localities include CTO Colony, Sasi Varathan Nagar, FCI Nagar, Casa Grand, Goodwill Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Ramakrishna Nagar.

- Residents in Injambakkam will face a power cut in areas such as VGP Layout, Seetharam Avenue, Periyar Street, Shalimar Garden, MK Radha Avenue, Radiant Avenue and Bethal Nagar, along with nearby streets and colonies.

- On the IT Corridor, Pudupakkam, Siruseri, Anuman Nagar, Karanai Village, Casa Grand and L&T Eden Park will see supply suspended. Avadi neighbourhoods including Padmavathy Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Murthy Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Vallalar Nagar and Venkateshwara School Street will also be affected.