- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 12:02 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Chennai Power Cut August 28: Electricity supply will be interrupted in several parts of Chennai on Thursday due to maintenance activities, officials from the power department said. The shutdown will begin in the morning and supply is expected to resume before 2 PM if the work finishes ahead of schedule.
Chennai Power Cut August 28: Affected Areas
- In Tambaram, the affected localities include CTO Colony, Sasi Varathan Nagar, FCI Nagar, Casa Grand, Goodwill Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Ramakrishna Nagar.
ALSO READ: 'If You Walk At Midnight, Harassment Will Happen': Chennai Cop Clashes With Woman Feeding Stray Dogs | Video
- Residents in Injambakkam will face a power cut in areas such as VGP Layout, Seetharam Avenue, Periyar Street, Shalimar Garden, MK Radha Avenue, Radiant Avenue and Bethal Nagar, along with nearby streets and colonies.
- On the IT Corridor, Pudupakkam, Siruseri, Anuman Nagar, Karanai Village, Casa Grand and L&T Eden Park will see supply suspended. Avadi neighbourhoods including Padmavathy Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Murthy Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Vallalar Nagar and Venkateshwara School Street will also be affected.
In separate news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to urban schools, marking its fifth phase. Joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at St Joseph’s Primary School in Chennai, Stalin personally served meals to students during the event.
ALSO READ: Chennai Power Cut August 26: Tangedco Maintenance Work To Affect Supply In Parivakkam, Teynampet, Tambaram And Other Areas | List
With this rollout, the scheme will cover 3.06 lakh additional children across 2,429 schools, raising the total beneficiaries to over 20.59 lakh students in 37,416 government and aided schools. Meals such as pongal, kichdi or upma, served with sambar or dhal, are prepared in central kitchens and distributed daily.
Stalin described the programme, launched in September 2022, as a “social investment” that improves children’s health, attendance and learning outcomes. He said parents too benefit as their morning burden is eased. Punjab CM Mann praised the initiative and expressed interest in replicating it in his state after witnessing its success in Tamil Nadu.