Chennai News: A confrontation between a police constable and a long-time dog feeder in Chennai has triggered a fresh debate on stray dog management and women’s safety in public spaces. The incident took place at Thiruvanmiyur beach, where the woman has reportedly been feeding stray dogs for nearly 20 years. The policeman, identified as Karthik, was recorded on video asking her to stop feeding the animals. He insisted that the dogs would “stop coming automatically” if they were not given food.

The exchange soon escalated when the woman raised the issue of her aunt facing harassment in May this year. Instead of addressing the complaint, the policeman appeared to blame her, saying, “If you walk on the beach at midnight… harassment is bound to happen. If you come to feed the dogs, we will arrest you and take you to the police station.”

The woman countered that city authorities had failed in their responsibility to sterilise stray dogs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) law. She alleged that the rising population was due to negligence and claimed that dogs were even being abandoned on the beach.