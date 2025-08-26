- By Deeksha Gour
- Source:JND
Chennai News: A confrontation between a police constable and a long-time dog feeder in Chennai has triggered a fresh debate on stray dog management and women’s safety in public spaces.
The incident took place at Thiruvanmiyur beach, where the woman has reportedly been feeding stray dogs for nearly 20 years. The policeman, identified as Karthik, was recorded on video asking her to stop feeding the animals. He insisted that the dogs would “stop coming automatically” if they were not given food.
The exchange soon escalated when the woman raised the issue of her aunt facing harassment in May this year. Instead of addressing the complaint, the policeman appeared to blame her, saying, “If you walk on the beach at midnight… harassment is bound to happen. If you come to feed the dogs, we will arrest you and take you to the police station.”
The woman countered that city authorities had failed in their responsibility to sterilise stray dogs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) law. She alleged that the rising population was due to negligence and claimed that dogs were even being abandoned on the beach.
A woman feeding stray dogs at night in Chennai was told by a cop, “harassment happens if you roam after 12 am.” The remark went viral, sparking criticism, but police have yet to act. #News #Thiruvanmiyur #chennai #TNPolice #chennailive pic.twitter.com/zmWlaEWbxd— Chennai Live Digital 104.8 (@chennailive1048) August 26, 2025
Karthik, in response, began filming her on his phone and stepped out of his police vehicle, pointing towards her in a threatening manner. His behaviour has since drawn criticism, particularly after he later attempted to clarify that he only meant she would be detained if found on the streets at midnight. Activists and citizens condemned this explanation, arguing it reflected a mindset that blames women for harassment instead of ensuring their safety.
So far, no action has been taken against the policeman.
The controversy comes just days after the Supreme Court modified its earlier order on stray dogs. In its latest ruling, the court allowed strays to be released after sterilisation, except in cases of rabies or aggressive behaviour. The bench also barred the feeding of dogs in public spaces and warned activists against obstructing municipal officials engaged in capture-and-release operations.