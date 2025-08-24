Festival Special Train: In view of the festival season rush, the South Eastern Railway has announced to run two pairs of special trains from September 22 to November 24. The two pairs of special trains will run between Santragachi in West Bengal to Ajmer in Rajasthan, and Chennai Central in Tamil Nadu.

This announcement by the Railway Minister will bring much-needed relief to the passengers travelling during the festive season, like Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi: Check Route, Timings

According to the notification released by South Eastern Railway, a pair of weekly special trains with train numbers 08611/08612 will run between Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi.

Train number 08611 Santragachi-Ajmer Special Train will leave Santragachi every Monday from 22 September to 24 November at 7 PM and will reach Ajmer at 3:00 PM on the third day, Jagran.com reported.

In its return journey, train number 08612 Ajmer-Santragachi Special Train will depart from Ajmer every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 at 11:40 PM and reach Santragachi at 4 PM on the third day via Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chandil, Purulia, Muri, Ranchi and Lohardaga stations.