Festival Special Train: In view of the festival season rush, the South Eastern Railway has announced to run two pairs of special trains from September 22 to November 24. The two pairs of special trains will run between Santragachi in West Bengal to Ajmer in Rajasthan, and Chennai Central in Tamil Nadu.
This announcement by the Railway Minister will bring much-needed relief to the passengers travelling during the festive season, like Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi: Check Route, Timings
According to the notification released by South Eastern Railway, a pair of weekly special trains with train numbers 08611/08612 will run between Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi.
Train number 08611 Santragachi-Ajmer Special Train will leave Santragachi every Monday from 22 September to 24 November at 7 PM and will reach Ajmer at 3:00 PM on the third day, Jagran.com reported.
In its return journey, train number 08612 Ajmer-Santragachi Special Train will depart from Ajmer every Thursday from September 25 to November 27 at 11:40 PM and reach Santragachi at 4 PM on the third day via Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chandil, Purulia, Muri, Ranchi and Lohardaga stations.
MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central: Check Route, Timings
Another pair of special trains bearing numbers 06077/06078 will operate between MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi.
Train number 06077 MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi Special will depart from Chennai every Saturday from September 6 to September 27 at 11:45 PM and reach Santragachi at 7:15 AM on the third day.
Its return leg, train number 06078 Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central Special, will leave Santragachi every Monday from September 8 to September 29 at 9:00 AM and reach MGR Chennai Central the next day at 4:30 PM. The train will stop at Kharagpur and Balasore stations.