Vaishno Devi Landslide: At least six pilgrims died and several others were injured on Tuesday after a massive landslide struck the Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place around 3 PM near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari following heavy and continuous rainfall in the region.

Rescue teams were rushed to the spot and the yatra to the shrine atop Trikuta hills was immediately suspended. Authorities confirmed that full manpower and machinery had been deployed and that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was monitoring the situation closely.

Officials said that the Himkoti trek route had already been closed earlier in the day due to safety concerns. Pilgrimage along the old track continued until 1:30 PM, before being suspended entirely.

The decision was taken as incessant rains triggered multiple landslides across Jammu, making the shrine route unsafe.

The decision was taken as incessant rains triggered multiple landslides across Jammu, making the shrine route unsafe. Vaishno Devi Landslide: Centre Extends Support, CM Reviews Situation Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to review the situation. Shah assured full central assistance to manage relief and rescue operations. Abdullah, who postponed his planned trip to Jammu due to closure of the airport, said he was in constant touch with ground teams. He later chaired an emergency meeting to assess the damage across the division. “Relief and restoration work will follow SDRF norms, but wherever additional requirements arise, I will ensure necessary support is provided,” he said.

Rain Havoc Across Jammu Region The toll from rain-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 10, with more than a dozen people injured. Heavy rains since Monday night have caused flash floods and landslides, damaging at least 18 houses.