Jammu And Kashmir Weather : The pilgrim yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi has been temporarily suspended until further notice due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the region since late last night. Soon after, a landslide hit the route to the shrine atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi district, causing some injuries, officials said. Rescue operations are underway near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, where the landslide occurred. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir.

“The safety of the devotees is our top priority. The yatra will resume once conditions return to normal,” Shrine Board spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) suspended the Himkoti route between Adhkuwari and Bhawan. Pilgrims have been advised to take alternative routes, with safety measures in place to ensure a secure yatra.

Continuous rainfall for the third straight day forced the suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials confirmed. They added that most rivers and streams are either flowing above or nearing the danger level, flooding several low-lying areas and submerging roads across the city.

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update

1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several districts in Jammu region, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar.



2. Rivers across the Union Territory are swelling beyond danger levels, creating a flood threat in many areas.

3. The water level of the Chenab River is rising, causing concern in certain regions.

4. SDRF teams have been deployed at vulnerable locations.

5. The administration has advised residents, particularly those near riverbanks, to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Doda Cloudburst

1. At least three people have died in Gandhor and Thathri towns of Doda district after continuous heavy rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and mudslides across Jammu.

2. Nearly 15 houses, three footbridges, and a private healthcare centre have been damaged in Doda, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts.

3. Authorities have issued advisories urging people to avoid water bodies and landslide-prone areas.

4. Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh confirmed reports of cloudbursts at two locations.

5. Residents have been shifted to safer places, and rescue operations are underway to trace trapped or missing persons.

6. "The highest flood level of the Chenab River is 900 feet, and currently it has already reached 899.3 meters, so there is a difference of one and a quarter meters. The way it is raining, we are expecting that the HFL will be breached. We have limited the movement of people near the Chenab River and on the roads adjacent to the Chenab River," DC Havinder Singh said.