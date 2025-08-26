Bengal Weather: Kolkata and other South Bengal districts have been placed under a yellow alert for rain on August 28, Thursday. Scattered light to moderate rain is also likely on Friday. As per the Alipore Meteorological Department, the cyclone in the northwest Bay of Bengal will gain strength and turn into a depression in the next 24 hours. As a result, rain activity will be witnessed in the Gangetic West Bengal and adjacent areas of Odisha.

A low pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast in early morning and persists over the same area with the associated cyclonic circulation. It is likely to move West Northwestward and become more marked during the next 2 days. The low-pressure area has no direct impact over West Bengal. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the deep sea in the area till August 28.

South Bengal Weather Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas and East and West Midnapore will witness thunder and lightning activity on Tuesday. Gusty winds are also likely during this time. An alert has also been issued in Jhargram and Bankura for Wednesday.

ALSO READ: UER-2 Mundka Toll Plaza Blocked After Villagers Create Ruckus Over Toll Fees; Demand Removal | Watch North Bengal Weather August 26: Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at one or two places over North Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of North Bengal. August 27: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of North Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of North Bengal.