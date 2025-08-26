UER-2: Thousands of villagers from around 20 nearby villages staged a protest, blocking the road at the Mundka Toll Plaza on Tuesday. The villagers demanded removal of the Urban Extension Road (UER-2) toll. Police were deployed in the area to manage the demonstration.

Mundka MLA Gajendra Daral also reached the spot. After witnessing the anger and aggressive attitude of the villagers, the toll plaza employees abandoned their posts and fled. After this, the villagers took control and declared it toll free. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly arrived at the spot and are currently trying to pacify the villagers and restore order, jagran.com reported.

On August 17, PM Modi inaugurated UER-2. UER-2, also known as Delhi’s third ring road, provides a boost to the regional connectivity in Delhi-NCR. UER-2 has cut the travel time between Noida and IGI Airport to just 20 minutes from two hours.

The specialty of this road is that it is not only connected to many major areas in Delhi including Mundka, but it is also connected to many highways and expressways including Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, and Dwarka Expressway.

The idea for the Urban Extension Road was announced three years ago by Nitin Gadkari, and it's now on the verge of being opened to the public. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore, it will have four to six lanes, designed for high-speed, uninterrupted traffic flow.