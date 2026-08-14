The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday said India has strong ties with Italy, and it's important to be respectful of each other. He made the statement in response to a question linked to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's remarks on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while sharing the stage with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's remarks while sharing the stage with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's… pic.twitter.com/KNWAe4du8I — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026 The MEA Spokesperson said, "We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful of each other and this mutual understanding between the two sides." ALSO READ: 'Sexist, Crass': Sandeep Dikshit's 'Meloni' Remark On Rahul Gandhi's Hug Sparks Online Outrage

Sandeep Dikshit And Rahul Gandhi's Hug Creates Controversy The development came a day after Gandhi referred to the BJP-RSS as a "bunch of jokers" who have no understanding of India and scoffed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of foreign policy which he claimed was all about hugging leaders.

The complete video is more hilarious



Sandeep Dikshit ji comes in and tells Rahul Gandhi that he didn't hug him thinking he was "Meloni." 😂 https://t.co/3Ih0WuPwfj pic.twitter.com/hYluvw8n3f — Harmeet Kaur K 🇮🇳 (@iamharmeetK) August 13, 2026 Speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention in New Delhi on Thursday, he also said it has somehow been ingrained in Modi's mind that foreign policy is about hugging leaders. Gandhi then hugged Rachnatmak Congress chief Sandeep Dikshit in a bid to demonstrate what the current government's foreign policy was about. ALSO READ: G7 Most Adorable Moment: Italy PM Meloni's Daughter Tries To Avoid Media Limelight, Hides Behind Her Mom | WATCH

"Imagine the ignorance... where did he get the idea that foreign policy was about hugging leaders?" he said. Dikshit then asked Gandhi, "Ek cheez pooch sakta hoon? Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?" Gandhi responded by saying, "I have not reached there yet."

BJP Hits Back At Congress The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned Gandhi's remarks, terming them "rude and indecent". "What Rahul Gandhi has said makes it evident that his arrogance is now turning into madness. He appears to be losing his mental balance," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

देखिए, नई उद्दंडता, उच्छृंखलता और सनक से संसद के सत्र को पूरी तरह अव्यवस्थित करने के बाद, सत्र के तुरंत बाद कांग्रेस के औपचारिक मंच से राहुल गांधी ने जिस असभ्य और निंदनीय भाषा का प्रयोग किया है, वह दर्शाता है कि शायद अब कुंठा में राहुल गांधी सभी पराकाष्ठाओं को पार करते चले जा रहे… pic.twitter.com/BHjKBllxxb — Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) August 14, 2026 Use of such "rude, indecent and condemnable language" by Gandhi shows he is probably crossing "all kinds of extremes out of frustration" now, Trivedi charged. "Until now, it seemed that he was competing with Maoist and Muslim League leaders. Now it seems he is competing with the comedians who make reels of abuses and profanity," the BJP leader added. "The nation must decide whether what Gandhi has done is merely the childish antics of a frustrated, deranged and envious person consumed by jealousy towards PM Modi, or the nefarious act of an individual serving as an instrument in a systematic conspiracy orchestrated by forces across the border," the BJP spokesperson said. (With PTI Inputs)