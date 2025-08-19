India-China To Pursue Early Resolution On Boundary Dispute

India-China News : In a major escalation towards normalisation of ties between India and China, both countries are set to pursue an early solution to boundary delimitation. The announcement was made after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

India and China have both decided to seek an early solution to their long-standing boundary issues, and an expert group is to be set up to explore an early solution to boundary delimitation. The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Modi, External Minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor NS Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday, both countries have decided to resume direct flights at the earliest, along with the increase in scale of the Indian pilgrimage to Mt Kailash and Lake Manasarovar.

“Setting up a Working Group, under the WMCC, to advance effective border management in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas," the press release from the ministry read.

Besides, the expert panel, both countries have decided to establish a general-level mechanism in the eastern and middle sectors, like one already existing in the western sector.

Key Agreement On Border Dispute

- Create an expert group under WMCC to work on resolving boundary issues.

- Set up a working group under WMCC to enhance day-to-day border management.

- Expand military communication channels to include eastern and middle sectors, in addition to the existing western sector.

- Use military and diplomatic channels to discuss de-escalation and maintain peace on the border.



