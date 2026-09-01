Ranchi: The harsh ground realities of the sports system come to light when athletes who bring glory to India on international platforms struggle for basic survival. A recent case from Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand, has sparked widespread discussion on social media after a video of international throwball player Amardeep Kumar selling vegetables at Argora Chowk went viral.

What’s In The Video? In the viral footage, Amardeep can be seen weighing and selling vegetables to customers, while a row of shiny medals hangs right on the wall behind him. This stark contrast raises serious questions about the security of athletes' futures in the country.

Amardeep’s Journey Amardeep’s journey in throwball began after the 10th grade at Ranchi’s historic Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. Through his talent and rigorous practice, he represented both the state and the country, winning 4 gold medals for India in international competitions. He also brought pride to Jharkhand by winning multiple medals at the national level.

He represented India four times.



Hoisted the Tricolour in Malaysia.

Won gold medals in South Asian Throwball Championships.



Today Amardeep Kumar sits on a pavement in Ranchi selling tomatoes and coriander. His medals hang on the wall behind him.

This is how we treat the people… pic.twitter.com/z7114LAijc — Asli Kafir (@prophetkafufa) August 31, 2026 Struggle And Current Situation Despite these impressive achievements, Amardeep’s financial situation has not improved. Lacking a livelihood through sports or government support, he is forced to work at his father’s vegetable stall to feed his family. Additionally, he also spends his days working as a cab driver to make ends meet. According to Amardeep, he has approached the sports department several times seeking assistance through applications, but no concrete initiatives or help have been provided so far. ALSO READ: Why India’s First Male Judo Gold Medallist Was Left Out Of Asian Games 2026 Squad? Explained

Netizens React To Viral Video As the video surfaced online, netizens poured heartfelt messages for Amardeep. A user wrote, “Heartbreaking visuals. Ranchi Gold medalist selling vegetables on road. This is Amardeep Kumar from Ranchi, a throwball player who represented India in Malaysia and won a gold medal.” A second user wrote, “We really don’t deserve such people who represented us sacrificed their education for country yet this is what their condition is.”

A third user added, “@PMOIndia @BBCWorld this is pathetic situation in India. They are representing India and getting medals now government is neglecting these players and corruption needs to stop.” ALSO READ: 'Pakistan Activated Spies And Sleeper Cells To Locate S-400 During Op Sindoor': Retd Air Marshall Reveals