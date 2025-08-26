The Indian Navy will commission two advanced Project 17A stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (August 27). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the ceremony, which marks the first-ever simultaneous commissioning of two frontline warships constructed at different shipyards.

Highlighting the strategic significance of India’s eastern coastline, the addition of two cutting-edge warships to the Indian Navy marks a major boost to the nation’s maritime capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the commissioning ceremony, the Navy announced in a post on X late Monday.

ALSO READ: What Is Hangor-Class Submarine? Pakistan Gets 3rd Yuan Class Warship From China | Comparison With India’s Kalvari Fleet EXPLAINED Both warships are products of a robust industrial ecosystem involving over 200 MSMEs, generating around 4,000 direct and over 10,000 indirect jobs. Their commissioning highlights India's advancing naval modernisation and capability to deliver complex warships from multiple shipyards. With 75 percent indigenous content, the frigates reflect the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence manufacturing.

Tomorrow, 26th August, I shall be in Visakhapatnam to attend the Commissioning Ceremony of the latest state of the art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates Udaygiri and Himgiri.

This will be the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two



This will be the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two… pic.twitter.com/taFYhVkFxq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 25, 2025 What Are Udaygiri, Himagiri And Their Features? 1. Udaygiri and Himgiri are part of the Indian Navy's latest Project 17A, a state-of-the-art class of stealth frigates.

2. Their commissioning marks the first time two frontline surface combatants built at different shipyards will be commissioned simultaneously.

3. Both ships are follow-ons to the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates, featuring major upgrades in design, stealth, weapons, and sensor systems. 4. They are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in blue water conditions. 5. Udaygiri is the second ship under Project 17A, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.



6. Udaygiri is also the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, thanks to modular construction techniques adopted by Indian shipyards. 7. Himgiri is the first Project 17A ship constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.