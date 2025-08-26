- By Yashashvi Tak
The Indian Navy will commission two advanced Project 17A stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (August 27). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the ceremony, which marks the first-ever simultaneous commissioning of two frontline warships constructed at different shipyards.
Highlighting the strategic significance of India’s eastern coastline, the addition of two cutting-edge warships to the Indian Navy marks a major boost to the nation’s maritime capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the commissioning ceremony, the Navy announced in a post on X late Monday.
Both warships are products of a robust industrial ecosystem involving over 200 MSMEs, generating around 4,000 direct and over 10,000 indirect jobs. Their commissioning highlights India's advancing naval modernisation and capability to deliver complex warships from multiple shipyards. With 75 percent indigenous content, the frigates reflect the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence manufacturing.
What Are Udaygiri, Himagiri And Their Features?
1. Udaygiri and Himgiri are part of the Indian Navy's latest Project 17A, a state-of-the-art class of stealth frigates.
2. Their commissioning marks the first time two frontline surface combatants built at different shipyards will be commissioned simultaneously.
3. Both ships are follow-ons to the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates, featuring major upgrades in design, stealth, weapons, and sensor systems.
4. They are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in blue water conditions.
5. Udaygiri is the second ship under Project 17A, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.
6. Udaygiri is also the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, thanks to modular construction techniques adopted by Indian shipyards.
7. Himgiri is the first Project 17A ship constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.
8. Both ships represent a generational leap over earlier designs, incorporating advanced features and enhanced capabilities.
9. Displacing approximately 6,700 tons, Project 17A frigates are about 5% larger than the Shivalik-class and have a reduced radar cross-section due to their sleeker form.
10. The frigates are equipped with advanced Indian-made weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm MR gun, and close-in weapon systems of 30 mm and 12.7 mm calibers.
11. Udaygiri is also the 100th warship designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB), marking a key milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design.
12. The induction of Udaygiri and Himgiri will enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities and reinforce India’s commitment to self-reliance in warship design and manufacturing.
Upon commissioning, the two frigates will be inducted into the Eastern Fleet, enhancing India's capability to protect its maritime interests throughout the Indian Ocean Region, the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release on Monday.
