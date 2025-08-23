In a major push towards the ‘Make In India’ initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that the country’s first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip will hit the markets by the end of 2025. He also informed that the government is making swift progress in developing an indigenous 6G network. This comes after PM Modi announced the launch of ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chips from the ramparts of the Red Fort on his Independence Day address.

PM Modi On ‘Made-In-India’ Semiconductor Chip Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum, PM Modi said that India missed a chance to enter the semiconductor manufacturing market six decades ago, but the situation has now changed. He said that the homegrown semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of the current year.

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing ET World Leaders Forum 2025, PM Narendra Modi says, "...Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India. By the end of this year, the first Made in India chip will come in the market."



"We are working rapidly on Made in India 6G. We all know that semiconductor manufacturing could have started in India 50–60 years ago, but India missed that, too, and the same thing continued for many years to come. Today we have changed this situation. Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India," he said.

PM Modi On ‘Made-In-India’ 6G Network PM Modi also emphasised the government’s efforts in developing a homegrown 6G network. “We are working rapidly on Made in India 6G,” he said. The government is advancing efforts to build a ‘Made-In-India’ 6G network to keep pace with global advancements.

PM Modi On Electric Vehicle Exports To 100 Countries PM Modi noted that India is positioning itself as a top player in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) market, with plans to export EVs to approximately 100 countries. In his address at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum, he said, “I want to tell you about another success of India. India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big program related to this is also being held after 2 days on 26th August.”