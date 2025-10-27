India's First Private Train : The Indian Railways often proves to be inefficient in catering to the additional crowd influx during the festive season. Keeping the influx in mind, the national transporter introduced the country's first private train in 2019. The train is managed and operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The Tejas Express marked a milestone for Indian Railways, becoming its first private train, aiming to cater to the diverse needs of passengers.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah Assures To Complete Term As Karnataka CM Amid Rumours Of Leadership Change

How Much Tejas Express Earns

In its first month, the Tejas Express earned about Rs 7.73 lakh from operations, showing that people liked its comfort and on-time service. Even five years later, it costs more than other premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat on the same route.