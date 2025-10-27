- By Shibra Arshad
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 08:17 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India's First Private Train: The Indian Railways often proves to be inefficient in catering to the additional crowd influx during the festive season. Keeping the influx in mind, the national transporter introduced the country's first private train in 2019. The train is managed and operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The Tejas Express marked a milestone for Indian Railways, becoming its first private train, aiming to cater to the diverse needs of passengers.
How Much Tejas Express Earns
In its first month, the Tejas Express earned about Rs 7.73 lakh from operations, showing that people liked its comfort and on-time service. Even five years later, it costs more than other premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat on the same route.
Is Tejas Express Expensive? Comparison with Vande Bharat, Shatabdi
The IRCTC Tejas Express is pricier than other premium trains like Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, and Raj classes, yet it remains popular for its comfort and punctuality. Below is a simple comparison of ticket prices for these trains on the same route between New Delhi and Lucknow
-Tejas Express
AC Chair Car: Rs 1,679
Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,457
-Shatabdi Express
AC Chair Car: Rs 1,255
Executive Chair Car: Rs 1,955
-Vande Bharat Express
AC Chair Car: Rs 1,255
Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,415
-Rajdhani Express
3AC: Rs 1,590
2AC: Rs 2,105
1AC: Rs 2,630
Tejas Express: Built For High Speed
According to the Ministry of Railways, Tejas coaches are designed to run at speeds of up to 200 km/h. “The newly designed coaches are capable of running at a speed of 200 km/h, but due to constraints related to rail tracks, these coaches will run at a speed of 160 km/h,” the ministry said in 2017. The coaches were built at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, equipped with steel brake discs, sintered pads, and an electro-pneumatic assist brake system for superior control. India’s first private train, the Tejas Express, continues to redefine passenger experience with comfort, punctuality, and premium service. While the fare may be higher, many travellers say the journey is worth the price, marking a new chapter in the evolution of Indian Railways.