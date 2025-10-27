Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would abide by the Congress high command's decision regarding any possible Cabinet reshuffle, adding that he is focused on completing his full term in office.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "If high command decides, I will complete my term."

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that statements by legislators on the leadership change and the reshuffle in the Karnataka Cabinet are irrelevant, as the final decision rests with the Congress High Command.

He added that something may come up after the Bihar election results, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will meet the party's central leadership.

"Until and unless the party High Command indicates, nobody knows, and the statements coming from legislators are irrelevant. At this moment, I have not heard anything from the party high command. I think, after the Bihar election results, both the CM and Deputy CM will be going to Delhi, and something may come up," Parameshwara told reporters.