Kochi Metro's second phase is gaining momentum, marked by the placement of the first U-girder on the 11.2-km stretch from JLN Stadium to Infopark. The 170-tonne girder made at the casting yard in Kalamassery was placed between pillars 284 and 285 on the Infopark Expressway.

It was brought to the site on a multi-axle trailer and was placed on the pier cap of the pillars using heavy-duty cranes, reported MSN. “The placing of girders over the pillars along the Infopark Expressway will continue in the coming days. Once the girders are in place over a one-km stretch, we will start work on the track,” a metro spokesperson said.

The KMRL officials aim to open the first stretch of the Pink Line till Padamugal by June 30, 2026. The entire section is expected to be completed by December 31, 2026. The initial stretch will include five stations:

Palarivattom Junction

Palarivattom Bypass

Chembumukku

Vazhakkala

Padamugal

JLN Stadium

“So far, 65 pillars have been built along SEZ, Alinchuvadu, and Vazhakkala. The construction of 1,135 piles, including 875 for the metro viaduct and 260 for metro stations, has been completed,” the official added.

The KMRL further said that the work on the pier caps and girders is progressing swiftly in the casting yard. As many as 100 U-girders, 72 A-girders and 100 pier caps have been completed, the official said. Simultaneously, the KMRL is carrying out the tendering process for track construction. With the Pink Line set to start at JLN Stadium station, the project is on track to transform Kochi's transportation landscape.