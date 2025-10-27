Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain confirmed on Monday that the landfall of Cyclone Montha has begun and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

As a result, coastal districts of the state have been witnessing rain and strong winds, he added. "Cyclone has begun. Coastal districts are witnessing rainfall accompanied by gales," Jain said in a release.

According to the APSDMA MD, the weather system moved at a speed of 18 km per hour in the past six hours. As of Monday evening, the cyclone was located about 560 km off Visakhapatnam.

Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning. As a severe cyclonic storm, the weather system will cross the Andhra coast during the night of October 28.

"The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm," Jain said.

Jain has urged the people in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and assured central assistance to the state to deal with the cyclone.

CM Naidu said that PM Modi called him earlier in the day to enquire about the intensity of the cyclone and the precautionary measures being taken.

On the call, the CM briefed the PM about the relief and precautionary measures being taken by the state government.

Naidu has entrusted state IT Minister Nara Lokesh with the responsibility of coordinating with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He has also directed officials to take precautionary steps in areas prone to heavy rains and flooding due to the cyclone.

(With PTI Inputs)