The construction of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bio Park in Guruvayur Municipality in Kerala has sparked widespread shock and anger. Guruvayur is a suburban town in Thrissur city. Locals have raised concerns that the statue bears little resemblance to one of the most revered figures of India’s freedom struggle. The statue features just glasses and a walking stick, symbolically evoking Mahatma Gandhi's iconic appearance, reported NDTV. The incident has left everyone puzzled, with many debating whether this truly represented the Father of the Nation.

Despite protests, Guruvayur Municipality Chairman M Krishnadas and IAS officer Divya S Iyer inaugurated the statue. Work on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been going on for quite some time at the Bio Park. However, when the curtains were raised, the people who were gathered at the ceremony stood there in disbelief. Many people present there were taken aback and whispered in disbelief, "Is this Gandhiji?"

Opposition parties have jumped into the situation and have accused the civic bodies of insulting Gandhiji. Social media has also been heated up with one user writing on X handle, “Another Gem from 100% Literate Kerala !! If you are wondering who is depicted in the statue, then it's supposed to be Gandhiji !! This latest gwaffe is installed at Guruvayur Municipal Park.

Meanwhile, the sculptor responded to the backlash and said, "I infused Gandhian ideas into the design." The municipality also echoed his statement and said that the statue was just an abstract form. The local bodies assured everyone that the statue will be completed later on according to the proper likeness of everyone. Chairman Krishnadas also dismissed allegations of deliberate insult.

KSU Thrissur District President Gokul has lodged a defamation complaint with the Guruvayur District Collector, demanding that punitive actions be taken against the LDF-led municipality for showing such an insulting behaviour.