Tamil Nadu Power Outage Oct 28: In the wake of maintenance and repair work on the electricity supply appliances, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced a power shutdown across the state on Tuesday, October 28.

Close to 300 locations across Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Palladam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Theni, Trichy, Udumalpet and Vellore will witness a power outage due to maintenance work. Here's a time-wise list of areas that will face power disruption on Tuesday, October 28, in Tamil Nadu ALSO READ: SIR In India: Why Assam Is Excluded From Second Phase Despite Assembly Elections Next Year? EC Responds Coimbatore Power Outage Oct 28: Timing, List Of Affected Localities Areas in Coimbatore will face a power outage for 7 hours from 9 am to 4 pm, and the affected areas are- Arokiyasamy Road, Ramachandra Road, D.B. Road, Lawley Road, Thadagam Road, Gowlybrown Road, T.V. Samy Road, Sukkirawari Pet, Gandhi Park, Gopal Layout, Samiiyar New St., Ediyar Street, Raja Street, Chinnathadagam, Aanakatti, Nanchundapuram, Pannimadai Some Areas, Periyathadagam, and Papanaickenpalayam. Erode Power Shutdown On Tuesday; List Of Areas And Timing There is a mega outage in the Erode district due to scheduled maintenance work from 9 am to 5 pm. The affected areas are- Itchampalli, Muthugovudanpalayam, Solangapalayam, Pasur, Rakiyapalayam, Madathupalayam, Gapathipalayam, Pachampalayam, Palanigoundanpalayam, Panchalingapuram, Kangayampalayam, Chanaarplayam and Kumara. Kavundapady, Kolathuppalayam, Odathurai, Pettampalayam, Ellispettai, Singanallur, Perunthalaiyur, Vellankoil, Appakudal, Krishnapuram, Dharmapuri, Kavundapadypudur, Maarappampalayam, Ayyampalayam, Vel. Avalpoondurai, Kanapuram, Thuyampundurai, Pundurai, Semoor, Palliyuthu, Thirumangalam, Chengalvalasu, Velampalayam, Rattaisutripalayam and K.A.S. Industries.

Tamil Nadu Power Cut Oct 28: Time-Wise List Of Affected Areas In Karur The following areas in Karur will face an 8-hour outage from 9 am to 5 pm-

Esanatham, Manamettupatty, Z-Alamarathupatty, Amma Patty, Muthu Goundanur, Vallapampatty, Santhaipettai, Panna Patty. Enunganur, Vedikaranpatty, Thalayari Patty, Modakkur, Kurumbapatty, Paraiyur, Viralipatty, Navamarathupatty, Puthu Patty, Kurikaran Valasu. Jegadhabi, Palapatty, Vilvamarathupatty, Kaniyalampatty, Veeriyapatty, Sundukuzhipatty, Muthurengampatty, Pannapatty, Kalaiyapatty, Varavani Vadaku, Melapaguthi, C.Puthur, Veralipatty. Ayyermalai, Sathiyamanagalam, Thaliyampatty, Vengampatty, Thimmampatty, Kottamedu, Erumbuthypatty, Karungallapalli, Kanakapillaiyur, Kodangipatty, Kuppachipatty, Vayalur, Kattaripatty, Veppangudi, Vadugapatty. Thogamalai, Thelungapatty, Porunthalur, Chinnareddipatty, Thondamankinam, Naganur, Valaikinam, Kalugur, Vembathurampatty, K.Thuraiyur, Muttakanpatty, Kudalur, Rakkampatty, Kunnagoundampatty. Nachalur, Nallur, Arthampatty, Inungur, Kalingapatty, Puthupatty, Keelapatty and Kallai. Lalapettai, Chindhalavadi, Themmachipuram, Karupathur, Kallapalli, Punavasipatty, Andharapatty, Magilipatty, Pottampatty, Omanthur, M.Puthupatty, Mathipatty and Palapatty. Panikampatty, Valayapatty, Eramanayakanpatty, Mettupatty, Marudhur, Nadupatty, Kuppureddypatti, Velankattupatti, Semmettupatty. Mayanoor, Mahadhanapuram, Krishnarayapuram, Pitchampatty, Kovakulam, Thirukampuliyur, Malaipatty, Sengal, Palayajeyankondam, Mayanur, Thottiyapatty, Chinnasengal, Keelamunaiyanur. Ayyampalayam, Seethapatty, Devarmalai, Veeranampatty, Varavanai, Veralipatty, Mamarathupatty, P.Udayapatty, Mayilampatty, Tharagampatty, Singamapatty, Chinthamanipatty, Vellapatty, Velayuthampalayam, Pannapatty.

Krishnagiri Power Cut: Affected Areas Localities in Krishnagiri will face a power cut from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas-

Shoolagiri Town, Ulagam, Madharasanapally, Enusonai, Chinnar, Samalpallam, Beerpally, Bikkanapally, Kalingavaram, Simpletherad. Madurai Power Cut: Times And Power Outage Areas The power outage in Madurai will take place from 9 am to 2 pm in Othakkadai, Narasingampatty, Kalikappan, Highcourt, Rajakambeeram, Chittakoor, Thirumuhur, Iangienthal, Pudhuthamaraipatty, and Kand adachenendhal. Trichy Power Cut On Tuesday The district will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm in Thiruppanjali, Peramangalam, Vengaimandalam, Pulivalam, Thudaiyur, Thennkarai, Moovanur, Kiliyanallur, Kattukulam, Allur, Sukkampatty, Nochiyam, Sirukambu, Kuruvikarankulam, Kudiner, Kodundhurai, Thinnakonam, Achampatty, Kottur, Ayyampalayam, Ellur, Umaiyaluram, Thalapatty, Mandhurai Pettai Naipatty, Neiveli, Thiruppiyamalai, Vadaku Seethambur, Thereku Seethambur, and Komangalam.

Nagapattinam Power Outage Oct 28: Timing and Affected Areas The outage in Nagapattinam will take place from 9 am to 5 pm in Mekkirmangalam, Palaiyur, Vadamattam, and Komal. Palladam Power Cut Timing, Areas The electricity supply disruption in Palladam will occur from 9 am to 2 pm in Karai Feeder, Irur Feeder, Aavin Feeder, Thiruvilakurichi, and Therani. Pudukottai Power Cut Timing, Areas The electricity supply disruption in Palladam will occur from 9 am to 4 pm in Annapannai Entire Area, Annavasal Entire Area, Thirumayam Entire Area, Sipcot Entire Area, T.Nallur Entire Area and Pudukkottai Entire Area. Thanjavur Power Cut Oct 28 The outage in Thanjavur will take place from 9 am to 5 pm in Orathanadu 11 KV Ratio Only, Thanjavur, Eswarinagar, Medical College, New Busstand, Chinthamani, and Thirunageswaram, Thiruneelakudi. Theni Power Shutdown The outage in Theni will take place from 9 am to 6 pm in Pirathukaranpatty, Thirumalapuram, Annamill and Its Surrounding Areas. Udumalpet To Face 9-4 Power Cut: Areas Alamarathur, Pottyampalayam, Kongalnagaram, Pottinaicknoor, Somavarapatty, Ammapatty, Pethampatty, Anikadavu, Mulanuur, Virugalpattypudur, R.C Puram, S.G Pudur, Eilupanagaram, Chikanuuthu. ALSO READ: Chennai Metro Update: Unused Spaces To Feature Shops, Eateries, Recreational Outlets Soon Vellore Power Cut Oct 28: List Of Affected Areas, Timing Areas in Vellore will face a power outage from 9 am to 5 pm in Thottapalayam, Shenbakkam, Eriyangadu, Virnjipuram, Katpadi Road, New Bus Stand, Kaspa, Konavattam, Pogai, Sethuvalai, Bazzer, Gandhi Road and Vellore Surrounding Areas. Seduvalai, Vinjipuram, M.V. Palayam, Poigai, Poigaimottur Kazhanipakkam, and Eriyankadu Surrounding Areas. Officers Line, Old Town, Vasanthapuram, Salavenpet, Selvapuram, Kaspa, Vellore Bazaar and Fortround Surrounding Areas.