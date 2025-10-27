In an attempt to enhance the travel experience of all the commuters, the metro officials of the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) have planned to open recreational and commercial facilities at several stations in the 54 km Phase I and Phase I extension network.

Currently, a limited number of food and beverage outlets exist, but only at the street level. At the concourse level, huge swathes of land remain underutilised in the majority of stations. “Bids for letting out spaces in the street level and concourse or ticketing level have been floated,” a CMRL official said, quoted the Hindu.

A total of 14,229 square meters of area is proposed to be utilised on the ground floor and concourse level across 26 stations. Some of the major stations under this plan are: Teynampet

AGDMS

Alandur

Shenoy Nagar

Anna Nagar Tower

Thirumangalam

LIC

Thousand Lights

Government Estate

Nandanam

Egmore

Vadapalani

Tollgate

Kaladipet

Wimco Nagar Additionally, 14 stations have been identified where kiosks can be set up at the street level. In some stations like AG-DMS, Chennai Central and Wimco Nagar, the CMRL has planned to let out as much space as possible for commercial setups.

Why Did CMRL Come Up With This Plan? The CMRL has come up with this plan of effective space utilisation in an attempt to boost its revenue generation. In the past, the number of passengers was less due to poor facilities in the metro station. However, all these problems have been addressed effectively, and the metro officials have predicted an increased number of commuters once the construction work on Phase II metro is completed.

“It is critical for CMRL to effectively use these spaces both in the ticketing and street level as it will substantially improve our revenue. With the number of commuters increasing, we may see a lot of bidders vying for these spaces. The tenders have been floated now, and the contract will be awarded in another three or four months. By mid 2026, we expect a lot of recreational, food and beverage outlets in these spaces,” an official said.