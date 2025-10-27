The provincial convention of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh Ekjut will be held from November 10 to 12 at the Utsav Bhavan, located at Ramadhin Singh Inter College in the capital. More than 10,000 teachers from across the state are expected to attend the three-day convention.

In addition to issues such as teachers' problems and improving the quality of education, detailed discussions will also be held at the conference on preparations for the Legislative Council elections for the teachers' and graduates' quota seats. Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi will be the chief guest at the convention.

A meeting of the organisation was held on Sunday regarding preparations for the provincial convention, during which various committees were formed and preparations began.

The union's state president, Sohanlal Verma, stated that the organisation has decided to field its own independent candidates in next year's teacher and graduate MLC elections. He stated that due to the influence of political parties, the teacher and graduate communities have been neglected for a long time, and therefore, the organisation will now play its role independently.