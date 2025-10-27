Construction work has commenced on a new 100-bed Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Sadar Hospital, Muzaffarpur, with an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore. Once completed, the hospital’s total capacity will increase to 300 beds.

According to Sadar Hospital Superintendent Dr BS Jha, the five-storey Critical Care Block will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including ventilators, oxygen-supported beds, BP and pulse monitors, and other life-saving equipment. Work on the project will accelerate after the Chhath festival.