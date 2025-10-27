- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Construction work has commenced on a new 100-bed Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Sadar Hospital, Muzaffarpur, with an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore. Once completed, the hospital’s total capacity will increase to 300 beds.
According to Sadar Hospital Superintendent Dr BS Jha, the five-storey Critical Care Block will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including ventilators, oxygen-supported beds, BP and pulse monitors, and other life-saving equipment. Work on the project will accelerate after the Chhath festival.
Dr Jha said the new unit aims to provide immediate treatment to critically ill patients, a need highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCU will include an ICU, isolation ward, surgical unit, labour department, delivery and recovery rooms, and a neonatal care department. It will also feature a central gas pipeline, oxygen system, and infection control facilities.
In addition to the CCU, plans are also underway for a model hospital and a 100-bed maternal and child hospital within the same premises. The construction agency has already started work, and officials expressed confidence that the new block will significantly enhance healthcare services in the region.
