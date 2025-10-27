Traffic movement has been restricted at the Shanti Chowk, Maqbara Tiraha Barrier, and Naveen Mandi Chauraha due to the presence of Parikrama Marg in Hanumangarhi. All vehicles have been directed to proceed to their destination via the Devkali Underpass from the Highway. Additionally, the entry of vehicles in Agrasen Chauraha is also restricted.

Entry of all types of vehicles through the Chowki Saadatganj Bypass Chauraha is restricted. The traffic movement is directed towards the Devkali Bypass from the highway.

The Uttar Pradesh police have planned major traffic diversions due to the fourteenth Kosi Parikrama in Ayodhya. The traffic diversion will be in place from 6 p.m. on October 29th until the end of the Parikrama on October 31st.

Entry of all types of vehicles from Lakdarmandi Chauraha towards the old Saryupul will be restricted. Traffic movement in this direction will proceed via the Lolpur (Gonda) bypass.

Traffic flow in Darshan Nagar has also been restricted due to the presence of Parikrama Marg at Koodhakeshwapur Tiraha. All vehicles travelling in this direction will proceed from Gosainganj Bazaar via Tarun via Pipri Jalalpur, Sultanpur Road.

Additionally, entry of all vehicles from Durgaganj Majha towards the old Saryupul has been restricted. Vehicles will proceed to their destination via the Lakdarmandi Chauraha Lolpur (Gonda) bypass.

Entry of all types of vehicles towards Lata Mangeshkar Chowk will remain restricted. Commuters are advised to use the Lolpur (Gonda) Bypass to reach their destinations.

Owing to the Parikrama route, movement of vehicles towards Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and Vasudev Ghat Tiraha will not be permitted. Vehicles should take the Saket Flyover as an alternative route.

All types of vehicles will be restricted from entering the Ramghat intersection. Commuters are advised to take the highway route to reach their destinations.

Due to the Parikrama Marg, vehicle entry towards Sathi Tiraha will be restricted. All traffic will be diverted via the Chudamani intersection.

Due to the presence of a Parikrama Marg under the Booth Number Four flyover, entry of all types of vehicles from the highway towards Basti and Lucknow will be restricted via the service lane.

Due to the presence of a Parikrama Marg at the Koodhakeshavpur intersection, entry of all types of vehicles towards Darshan Nagar and Booth Number Four will be restricted.

Due to the presence of a Parikrama Marg at the Achari Sagara intersection, all vehicles will be restricted towards Darshan Nagar and Mirzapur. Additionally, vehicles coming from Bharatkund Road and Sarethi Road will be restricted.