Bihar Election 2025: With the Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, Congress seems to be suffering from an existential crisis in the northern region, as the grand old party has only one seat out of 71 constituencies in the area. The Indian National Congress managed to secure the Muzaffarpur seat, with Vijendra Chaudhary representing the seat in the Bihar Assembly.

The party has fielded Chaudhary again for the upcoming 2025 Bihar assembly elections. Besides him, Umesh Kumar Ram is contesting from Sakra. However, the current trends don't seem to be favouring the party and suggest winning these seats won’t be easy for either candidate.

Congress To Contest 18 North Bihar Constituencies Congress has also announced 17 other candidates across North Bihar: Nalini Ranjan Jha Rupam (Benipatti), Subodh Mandal (Phulparas), Amit Kumar Tunna (Riga), Eng. Naveen Kumar (Bathnaha-SC), Syed Abu Dojana (Sursand), Shyam Bihari Prasad (Raxaul), Shashibhushan Rai (Govindganj), Amit Kumar (Nautan), Abhishek Ranjan (Chanpatia), Wasi Ahmad (Bettiah), Shashwat Kedar (Narkatiaganj), Surendra Prasad (Valmikinagar), Jayesh Mangal Singh (Bagaha), Mithilesh Chaudhary (Benipur), Rishi Mishra (Jale), and BK Ravi (Rosera-SC). Winning these seats looks challenging for them, too.

In total, Congress has fielded 18 candidates in North Bihar this time, down from 20 in the last election. Historically, Muzaffarpur district’s 11 assembly seats were a Congress stronghold until 1977, but now only Vijendra Chaudhary remains as the party’s sole representative.

Vijendra Chaudhary, who defeated Congress veteran Raghunath Pandey in 1995 and wiped out the party’s presence in Muzaffarpur, joined Congress 25 years later and won the seat in the last election, reviving the party’s hopes. Congress’ Decline In Muzaffarpur For the past 25 years, Congress has struggled in Muzaffarpur’s 11 assembly seats. Once a dominant force that no party could challenge until 1972, Congress's dominance had declined over the years. According to a report by Jagran.com, local people are less interested in supporting Congress in the area.

In the 2010 election, Congress contested all 11 seats in Muzaffarpur but failed to win any, with no candidate even securing second place. With this crushing defeat, Congress didn't field a single candidate in the district in 2015. In the last election, Congress tried its luck in three Muzaffarpur seats: Vijendra Chaudhary (Muzaffarpur), Anunay Prasad Sinha (Paroo), and Umesh Kumar Ram (Sakra). Only Chaudhary succeeded, defeating BJP's Suresh Kumar and ending Congress's 25-year drought in the district. As the 2025 elections approach, with voting set for November 6 and 11 and results on November 14, Congress faces a tough battle to regain ground in North Bihar.