The Delhi acid attack case, where an alleged stalker targeted a 20-year-old Delhi University student, took a shocking twist on Monday after the wife of the accused Jitendra filed a complaint against the survivor's father, accusing him of sexually exploiting and blackmailing her.

In her complaint, the accused's wife alleged that she had worked for the survivor's father Aqeel some time back. During that time, he forced her into a relationship and recorded private videos. He then used the videos to blackmail her.

According to a report by India Today, Jitendra’s wife first visited the Bhalswa police station on Friday with a request for the deletion of the obscene photos that she alleged were sent by Aqeel.

After the acid attack incident on Sunday, she filed a written complaint with the police, accusing Aqeel of raping her and sending obscene photos to Jitendra.

A 20-year-old Delhi University student sustained burn injuries on her hands after three stalkers allegedly attacked her with acid near Laxmi Bai College in the Ashok Vihar area on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the morning when the victim, a second-year student pursuing her studies at a private institution, was heading towards her college for an extra class.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said that she was intercepted by the accused, Jitendra and two of his associates, Ishan and Arman, on a motorcycle.

The survivor stated that Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who then threw acid on her. In a bid to shield her face, she raised her hands, which resulted in injuries to both her hands.