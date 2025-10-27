In a major push to enhance law and order across the state, six IPS officers of the Bihar cadre are set to undertake advanced training at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad. According to an order issued by the Home Department, these officers will participate in the Mid-Career Training Programme (Phase-3) from December 1 to December 26.

The objective of this training is to prepare the officers to deal with modern policing, administrative management, and the new challenges of law and order. A total of 6 IPS officers, including 1 IG, 1 DIG, and 1 Senior Superintendent of Police level officer, will be part of this.

The Home Department has also clarified in the order that the Bihar Police Headquarters will determine who will handle the responsibilities of these officers during their absence for the training period.

It is believed that this training will not only strengthen the leadership skills and decision-making abilities of the police officers but will also enhance innovation and efficiency in the state's law and order system.

The programme, held at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad, is considered an important opportunity for IPS officers from across the country to learn and share experiences.