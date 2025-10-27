The proposal for three major road projects submitted by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation under the Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (CM GRID) Phase-3 is likely to receive approval next week. The total estimated cost of these projects, aimed at widening, strengthening, and beautifying key city roads, is Rs 70.30 crore.

According to officials, a proposal for four roads had been submitted, but the stretch from TDM T-junction to Transport Nagar intersection, including the Transport Nagar Rain Basera and Vending Zone Road to NH-28, has not been included in this phase. Work on the remaining three roads will begin soon after the budget is sanctioned.

ALSO READ: Delhi Ashram Molestation Case: Police Examines Nine Victims, Sent Phones For Forensic Test The upcoming projects will feature modern lighting, footpaths, and upgraded civic amenities to improve traffic flow and pedestrian convenience. Roads to Be Developed Under CM GRID Phase-3: -Ganesh Intersection to Hariomnagar T-junction: 1,300 metres long and 18-25 metres wide; estimated cost Rs 28.60 crore. -Sports College Road to Kailash Shukla’s House: 1,100 metres long and 15-18 metres wide; estimated cost Rs 24.20 crore. -Golghar Kachahari Chowk to Betiahata Intersection: 775 metres long and 21 metres wide; estimated cost Rs 17.50 crore. ALSO READ: Delhi To See Light Rain Ahead Of Cloud Seeding On Wednesday Chief Engineer Amit Kumar Sharma said that the proposal for these three roads has been sent to the government, and the budget is expected to be released next week. Once approved, construction will commence swiftly to transform these stretches into smart, well-equipped urban roads.