A Delhi court, hearing the bail plea of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati on Monday, was informed by the police that they had examined nine out of the 16 victims in the case.

Chaitanyananda, a former chairman of a management institute in southwest Delhi, is in judicial custody over allegations that he molested several women students.

The investigating officer (IO) told Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh that nine victims had been examined and that the phones of all victims and the accused were sent for forensic examination. Judge Devesh posted the matter on November 7, directing the prosecution to file its status report.