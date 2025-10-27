Delhi will see rain activity for two days, Monday and Tuesday ahead of the planned cloud seeding by the government on Wednesday, October 29. The national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a marginal improvement on Monday, October 27, registering at 315, a slight drop from Sunday’s 318, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Cloud seeding is a technique that involves adding substances like silver iodide or dry ice into clouds to trigger rain or snowfall. It is often done in areas experiencing water scarcity, less snowfall, or to reduce hail and clear fog. It can be carried out using aircraft, rockets, or machines on the ground.

Despite this minor dip, air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘very poor’ category, indicating only a slight recovery from Sunday but a notable decline compared to Saturday (October 25), when the AQI stood at 257 as of 5:30 am.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. Delhi Cloud Seeding As Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that cloud seeding has become a necessity for the national capital and termed it a pioneering step in addressing the city's persistent environmental crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem."

She added, "So the blessings of the people of Delhi are with the government, and we feel that this will be a successful experiment and in future, we will be able to overcome these environmental problems."