The Directorate of Education has announced a Common Entrance Test (CET-2025) to select meritorious students from government schools for a free coaching scheme under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidyashakti Mission. The examination is set to be conducted on October 30 at 144 examination centres.

Through this examination, 2,200 meritorious students will be selected to receive free coaching from the Delhi government at various coaching institutes for preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA, and CUET.

ALSO READ: CM GRID Phase-3: Three Major Road Projects In Gorakhpur Set To Get Approval | Details

Under this scheme, 1,200 students from Class 11 will receive two-year integrated coaching, and 1,000 students from Class 12 will benefit from one-year coaching. The selected students will be enrolled in empanelled coaching institutes located in Delhi.

According to a Directorate official, admit cards for CET-2025 will be available for download from the portal from October 26 to 29. The Directorate has instructed the principals of all schools to download the students' admit cards, make two copies, and after getting them signed and verified by the student, send one copy to the examination centre.