As anticipated, the states where Assembly elections are to be held next year are included in Phase II. These include Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Pudducherry. However, Assam, which is also set to go to the polls next year, has been excluded from Phase II.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced Phase II of the special intensive revision (SIR) in 12 states and union territories, as part of the pan-India voter list revision.

When asked, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the revision of the electoral rolls in Assam will be announced separately.

Why Assam is excluded?

He added that the exercise in the northeast state will be done separately for two reasons.

Separate Citizenship provisions: Firstly, the CEC said, there are separate provisions for Assam in the Citizenship Act 1955. Under the act, there is Section 6A, which was added through an amendment in 1985.

The amendment was made after the Assam Accord, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, the Assam government and leaders of the Assam Movement.

It sought to end the influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

SC Monitoring Implementation of citizenship laws: Secondly, the issue of citizenship is being investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court in Assam and is likely to be concluded soon.

The key issue around citizenship in Assam is the Bangladeshi migrants, who settled in Assam before March 25, 1971.

In 2017, the five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A and directed the CJI to constitute a Bench for monitoring the implementation of these laws in Assam.

Which states to go for SIR in phase II?

The 12 states and UTs to undergo SIR are Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.